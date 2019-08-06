As Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Share Price Declined, Franklin Resources Raised Its Position; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Raised Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 7,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.93M, up from 330,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 11.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 453,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.05M, up from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 150,798 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 15/05/2018 – Revance to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Revance: Management, Existing Finance Team to Assume Duties on Interim Basis; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS -SOME MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, EXISTING FINANCE TEAM TO ASSUME DUTIES,RESPONSIBILITIES OF CFO OFFICE ON INTERIM BASIS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Revance Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares to 502 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,266 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,902 shares to 280,009 shares, valued at $29.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 7.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.76M shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).