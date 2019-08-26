As Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Advisors Preferred Upped Holding

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 771,621 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 70,002 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

