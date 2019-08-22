As Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Position by $6.32 Million; Metlife (MET) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Cut Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 27.87% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 7.27 million shares traded or 1603.29% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 1.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 136,765 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. International Group Inc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jefferies Group Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 420,244 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 137 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 347,017 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1.60M shares. Campbell Communication Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 63,205 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.03% or 858,589 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Plc has 18,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 105,610 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75 million shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $55.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp holds 112,719 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 150,975 were reported by Btr Capital Management Inc. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc reported 119,902 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.05% or 2.52M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.36% or 240,084 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorp owns 1.25 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 3,267 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 0.9% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Capital Mgmt Assocs New York has 7,200 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 7,453 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 532,204 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ca, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4.49 million shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 27,087 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).