As Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Rose, Holder Perceptive Advisors Cut Its Position; Homestreet (HMST) Stock Price Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $5.07 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 25,955 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet 1Q EPS 22c; 17/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL – PROXY VOTE ADVISORY FIRM EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDED HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST DIRECTORS SCOTT BOGGS, DOUGLAS SMITH; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET DECLARES BLUE LION NOTICE INVALID; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Shareholders Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “BLUE LION DECLINED TO DISCLOSE A VARIETY OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PARTICIPANTS IN ITS PROXY SOLICITATION”; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law; 02/04/2018 – HomeStreet lnexcusably Disenfranchises Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 245,764 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A also bought $143,350 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Wednesday, May 8. $61,500 worth of stock was bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL on Wednesday, June 12. 2,000 shares were bought by Ruh Mark R, worth $56,740.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 106,700 shares to 593,300 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 201,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,112 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

