As Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Upped Position in At&T (T) as Share Price Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 229,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75 million shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $55.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.