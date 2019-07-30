As Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Cut Stake by $6.32 Million; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Rose, Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 132,586 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51M, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 8.24 million shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Altria Earnings as MO Stock Continues to Struggle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares to 347,565 shares, valued at $63.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 658,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 90,115 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Company owns 203,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund invested in 37,267 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 46,918 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.25% or 522,347 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 73,642 shares. 72,896 were reported by Fernwood Inv. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.41% or 23,010 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 9.03M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs has 113,232 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 2,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 992,208 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 94,221 shares.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Retrophin (RTRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin in CRADA to focus on Alagille syndrome – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $292.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.