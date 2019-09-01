As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Emory University Has Raised Its Holding; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Position in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 73,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 857,256 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 229,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares to 45,771 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,493 were accumulated by Ameritas Partners. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited holds 0.91% or 435,678 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.06% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 48,227 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,328 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 32,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0.01% or 3,963 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 18,524 shares. State Street accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 292,406 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 68,348 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

