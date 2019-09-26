As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 418,118 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 83,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 196,882 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 113,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 9.21 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 58,323 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $114.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,970 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6,490 shares to 25,933 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 17,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,743 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

