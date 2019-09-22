As Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Shares Declined, Goodwin Daniel L Has Trimmed Its Stake by $548,075; Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 1,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,576 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, up from 68,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58M, down from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 2.96M shares traded or 114.72% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.55M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

