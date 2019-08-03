As Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Holding; Appleton Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A (BAM) by $481,160

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.52M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (BAM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 10,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 59,511 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $105.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).