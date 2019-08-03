As Retail Pptys Amer Cl A (RPAI) Stock Declined, Kempen Capital Management Cut Stake by $3.96 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Holding by $556,416 as Stock Value Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 330,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.52 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) by 15,657 shares to 73,292 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc Com.

