As Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (ROIC) Share Price Rose, First Republic Investment Management Lowered Position; Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (ROIC) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 326,350 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 344,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 605,685 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $31.99M for 16.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 2,299 shares to 6,011 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 43,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 11,957 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd owns 631,300 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Burney has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 17,650 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 5,834 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 11,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Management invested in 0.04% or 13,152 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 11,018 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Prudential invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cryder Ptnrs Llp reported 250,144 shares or 5.19% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Company holds 603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 7,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

