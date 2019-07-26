As Retail Opportunity Invst (ROIC) Market Valuation Declined, Copeland Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.34 Million; As Acacia Research (ACTG) Valuation Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Raised Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 138,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 930,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acacia Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 35,535 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 17.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 20/03/2018 – ACACIA HOLDERS CITE CONCERNS WITH CO.’S GOVERNANCE, DIRECTION; 03/04/2018 – Sidus: Destruction of Stockholder Value Highlights the Need to Overhaul Acacia’s Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears – source [20:29 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Letter to Board of Acacia Research Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corp Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus and BLR Misguidedly Criticizimg Strategy That Co and Its Bd of Directors Have Pursued Over the Last Two Years; 25/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH: WILLING TO EXPAND BOARD SIZE IF ITS SLATE WINS; 29/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – ALFRED TOBIA TURNED DOWN CO’S OFFER TO PUT HIM ONTO CO’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issues Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Loss $32M

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invst Corp (ROIC) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 79,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 920,169 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, up from 841,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 655,097 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c

More notable recent Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Acacia Research Completes Board Reconstitution, Appointing Isaac T. Kohlberg and Luis Rinaldini to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acacia Research: Insider Purchasing Signals Short-Term Trading Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Uniloc Offers to Acquire Acacia Research (ACTG) for $189M – StreetInsider.com” on March 14, 2016. More interesting news about Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investor Ideas updates Crypto and Blockchain Stock Directory as Facebook ($FB) Launches Libra – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ACTG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 1.34% more from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Com holds 84,566 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 40,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 1.11 million shares. Ariel Investments Llc invested in 2.45M shares. State Street invested in 911,563 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Company owns 220,977 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 276,543 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 25,355 shares in its portfolio. 244,231 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited. 80,000 were reported by Elkhorn Prtn Partnership. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,006 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick And Co (NYSE:MKC) by 23,578 shares to 1,555 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,932 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.