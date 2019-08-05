As Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Share Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Cut Stake by $445,400; Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by $26.09 Million as Stock Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 653,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, down from 679,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 69,239 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 318,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 251,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68M, down from 569,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18,375 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.84M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Presents At Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium â€“ Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman’s Dividend Growth And Strong Upside Is Country Music To My Ears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $70.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 48,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 16,532 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 5,139 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,280 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 680,820 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 189,821 shares. Reinhart reported 214,745 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 5,974 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 300 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated accumulated 42,808 shares. First Advsr LP owns 34,622 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 20 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 49,799 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 50,830 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $32.01M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares to 729,058 shares, valued at $74.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), The Stock That Dropped 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 18, 2019.