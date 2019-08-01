As Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Stake by $445,400; Violich Capital Management Increases Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $284.17. About 455,817 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (ROIC) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 653,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 679,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 1.91 million shares traded or 118.88% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 12 West Mgmt LP accumulated 482,338 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Incorporated has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.3% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability accumulated 224,464 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 172,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 7,579 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 569 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Menta Limited Co reported 4,729 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 2,210 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 53,239 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 103,270 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

