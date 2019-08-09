As Resources Connection (RECN) Shares Rose, State Street Has Upped by $653,888 Its Position; Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $17.64 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 40,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 63,885 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 3849.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 130,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 134,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, up from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 2.82M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5,390 shares to 24,641 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 150,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

