As Resources Connection (RECN) Market Valuation Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Its Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $520,300 as Market Valuation Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 228.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 109,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 10,111 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 1.21 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 07/05/2018 – Jakarta Post: RI’s digital disruption will be short-lived: Morgan Stanley; 19/03/2018 – Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Cap Llc holds 0.28% or 17,400 shares. 188,201 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 871,316 shares. Kcm Ltd reported 0.14% stake. F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,939 shares. Victory Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fukoku Mutual Life Comm accumulated 4,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Natl Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.05% or 58,514 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 1,487 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 3,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 435,686 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cambridge Incorporated accumulated 58,528 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,920 shares to 51,800 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27,400 shares to 52,840 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,968 shares, and cut its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY).