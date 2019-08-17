As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Upped Stake by $1.11 Million; Hap Trading Has Raised Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 229.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 220,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 317,332 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.23M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25M, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 276,900 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52M IN SAINT-FELICIEN PULP MILL IN QUE; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: 2018 COOLING SHELTER SERVICES – 2018-21-PR RFP; 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR VIA PLACEMENT, SHR SWAP

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 01, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows: Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS to Request Proposals for New Solar and Wind Resources – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares to 58,512 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 74,791 shares to 45,309 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 84,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,452 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (JNK).