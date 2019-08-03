As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Boosted Holding by $1.11 Million; Polaris Capital Management Boosted Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Position by $1.93 Million; Valuation Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 544,196 shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China RCT Study; 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 229.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 58,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The hedge fund held 83,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 92,480 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, INS and RLGY – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUSK, BOX, PYX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, EQT, RLGY and NGHC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,114 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 297,527 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $220.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).