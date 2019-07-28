As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Declined, Holder Chou Associates Management Has Upped Its Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder National Pension Service Upped Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 170,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.31 million, up from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 277,000 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-006-2018 (P); 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,850 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bell Financial Bank holds 6,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr reported 14,241 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 159,798 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 263,110 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 84,939 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 6,126 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc owns 0.73% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 77,386 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 104,359 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.31% or 25.77M shares. Sigma Planning reported 42,419 shares. Rockshelter Limited Liability Com has 1.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 137,235 shares. Tealwood Asset Management invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,321 shares.