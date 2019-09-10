As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Boosted by $28.15 Million Its Holding; Security Capital Research & Management Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 323,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 15.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.71 million, up from 15.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 1.88 million shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 445,854 shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 12/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-007-2018(P); 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 29/03/2018 – St Louis County: Concourse Level Remodel L.K. Roos Administration Building – RFP 2018-24-TP; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 13,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 166,150 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.19% or 1.60 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Oppenheimer Asset owns 35,097 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 160,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 39,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 4.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 77,214 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 245,847 shares. Chilton Cap Lc holds 1% or 497,703 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.11% or 305,759 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The California-based Diligent Investors Lc has invested 0.22% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Legal & General Gru Inc Plc holds 817,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 266,275 shares to 446,405 shares, valued at $53.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 76,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.