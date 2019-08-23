As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Shares Declined, Chou Associates Management Lifted by $28.15 Million Its Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 243,425 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C); 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-020-C-2018 (C); 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR VIA PLACEMENT, SHR SWAP

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 2.28 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 24,339 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 13,784 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.01% or 118,085 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 13,059 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,401 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt reported 50,545 shares stake. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 118,000 shares. Conning owns 16,983 shares. Telos Cap owns 9,540 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 8,360 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 530,841 shares. 755,229 are owned by Panagora Asset. 28,030 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

