As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Market Value Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Raised Its Position; Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.03 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 287,299 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 617,550 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

