As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Montgomery Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Position as Share Price Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 287,299 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 16/04/2018 – Nevada DoA: Statement regarding public opening for Virginia Range feral Horse RFP and next steps; 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 372,830 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 148,018 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,322 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Parnassus Ca reported 0.9% stake. Patten Group Inc Inc invested in 45,423 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Davidson Invest Advsr reported 20,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M accumulated 0.05% or 8,163 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 757 shares or 0% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assoc holds 1.84% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 393,471 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2.40M shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.34% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The New York-based Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fairfield Bush & Company has 0.07% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Old Republic holds 0.99% or 1.42 million shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 790,082 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.