As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Shares Declined, Chou Associates Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 211,035 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P); 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.7% or 8,305 shares in its portfolio. 72,180 are held by Blair William Co Il. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glynn Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 9.1% or 199,667 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 254,399 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 149,320 shares stake. Essex Fincl Serv invested in 2,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. L & S Advsr reported 17,442 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 5,044 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 45,171 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jane Street Gp Lc owns 108,019 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 67,248 shares.

