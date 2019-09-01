As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Market Valuation Declined, Chou Associates Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.05 Million; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 204,391 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP; 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 20/03/2018 – SIGA PLANS TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO RFP FOR SMALLPOX TREATMENT

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 116,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 119,081 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, down from 235,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 245,474 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 38,230 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $197.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 29,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 51.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com reported 13,903 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 11,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Granite Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7.11 million shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Company reported 1.3% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,115 shares. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Voya Mgmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 25,133 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 0.05% or 8,175 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 2,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 18,874 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.