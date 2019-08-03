As Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Market Valuation Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 544,196 shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares to 22,419 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG).

