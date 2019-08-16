As Resmed (RMD) Stock Value Rose, Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Has Lifted Position; First Personal Financial Services Increased Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by $1.42 Million

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.14. About 142,337 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.