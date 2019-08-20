As Resmed (RMD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Stake; Force Capital Management Has Lowered Take (TTWO) Holding as Valuation Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 371,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.57M, up from 329,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 399,726 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.89. About 922,246 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,200 shares to 349,347 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,912 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

