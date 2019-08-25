As Resmed (RMD) Share Price Rose, Holder Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Raised Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Cut Its Position in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $21.86 Million

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 517,965 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 441,401 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 73,321 were reported by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 1.46M shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc invested in 458,582 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Company accumulated 4,292 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 2,049 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 6,630 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Numerixs Inc accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parkside Bank &, a Missouri-based fund reported 26 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares to 813,561 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

