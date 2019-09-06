As Resmed (Put) (RMD) Market Value Rose, Millennium Management Lifted Stake by $520,000; Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $8.38 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 787,661 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (Put) (RMD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 168,956 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 85,968 shares to 37,175 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 385,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,863 shares, and cut its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 359,713 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 425,514 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 599,338 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.7% or 20,000 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,725 shares stake. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has 14,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,309 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Leavell Inv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 7,800 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt stated it has 45,366 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And Co invested 0.55% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). D E Shaw Inc reported 74,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares to 603,272 shares, valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 172,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

