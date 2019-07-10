As Republic Svcs (RSG) Valuation Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised by $637,360 Its Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $351,750 as Shares Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 1.72M shares traded or 61.49% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 144.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,471 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 710,466 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $137.46 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 29,633 shares to 6,888 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,688 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).