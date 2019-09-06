As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rwwm Trimmed Stake; Dean Investment Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Andersons (ANDE)

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 885,397 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 49,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 137,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 87,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 538,551 shares traded or 250.10% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS, ICM FORM ELEMENT LLC JV FOR BIO-REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co invested in 213,793 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.56% or 47,502 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.50M shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 11,041 shares. Smithfield Trust has 17,156 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department holds 33,440 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 4,613 shares. 159,796 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 416,355 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 269,354 shares. Chem State Bank owns 5,325 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 156,154 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Andersons’ (ANDE) CEO Pat Bowe on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SHY June 2021 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “The Andersons (ANDE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,840 shares to 88,088 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 206,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,085 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Associates Ltd owns 137,275 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 22,114 are held by Pnc Finance Svcs. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 222,570 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 41,972 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 199,390 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 16,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial holds 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) or 295 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.02% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Bridgeway Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Corecommodity stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 32,307 shares. 6,225 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 0% or 44 shares.