As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 235,655 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 16,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 710,466 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $148,500 activity.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.84M for 27.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 210,418 shares to 263,828 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. Another trade for 2,509 shares valued at $161,237 was sold by Taborga Jorge R.. 8,902 shares were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S, worth $571,170.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.