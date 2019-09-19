As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose, Mackay Shields Decreased Position; Violich Capital Management Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Boosted by $893,940 as Shares Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $255.7. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 146,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 144,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, down from 290,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 515,455 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,150 shares to 79,934 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,010 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.36% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Architects Inc invested in 0% or 300 shares. 199,843 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Argent Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 8,016 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc reported 206,001 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 37,543 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Legacy Capital Ptnrs invested 0.64% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 0.41% stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 197,849 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 742,421 shares. Hartford Investment has 78,095 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 2.64% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 45,450 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Communication has 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 37,643 shares to 158,929 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbb Bancorp.