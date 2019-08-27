As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Cut Holding by $652,000; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 280,703 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 73,174 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares to 163,329 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 1.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 554 shares. Boys Arnold has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Assetmark holds 0% or 5,691 shares. Wealthcare Capital owns 815 shares. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 46,726 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 31,261 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Llc holds 392 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 25,928 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.25% or 123,000 shares. Moreover, Lau has 0.98% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 26,714 shares. Ima Wealth owns 449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 2.07M shares. Gm Advisory Gru accumulated 0.19% or 7,917 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.53 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

