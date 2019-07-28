As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $319,040; Cognios Capital Has Lowered Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) as Share Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 23,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in U.S; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Craig Timberg: BREAKING: Facebook imposes new rules on political advertising; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 805,084 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 809,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.52 million shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 510,178 shares. Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 4,184 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bp Public Limited Company holds 28,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 100 shares. Lord Abbett Company Lc has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 301,871 shares. Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 367 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 87,562 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.11% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 214,794 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc reported 29,183 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 7,234 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $160.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) by 12,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,215 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc reported 109,597 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Com invested in 1.23% or 1.48M shares. Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 0.86% or 15,665 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 332,079 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,206 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 4,134 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,630 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,008 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,050 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 1.20M shares. Hartline Investment Corporation invested in 3,217 shares. Meridian Management Company reported 17,601 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,073 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.