As Republic Svcs (RSG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding as Share Price Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78M shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 59,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 19,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 79,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 849,657 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06 million for 25.85 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.