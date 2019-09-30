As Republic Svcs (RSG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $401,190; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position in Honeywell International (HON) Has Lifted by $649,890 as Market Valuation Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 99,677 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.40 million, up from 95,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 524,150 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 366,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75 million, down from 371,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 243,632 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 33,797 shares to 481,404 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,685 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 24,620 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. 3,478 are held by First Commonwealth Pa. Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,154 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 2,253 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 6,278 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 449 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank reported 232 shares. Columbus Circle owns 1.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 231,642 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc has 1.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 57,330 shares. Wellington Shields Communications Limited Company accumulated 20,159 shares. Camarda Fincl stated it has 553 shares. Indexiq Advisors invested in 27,651 shares. Telemus Capital owns 5,612 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.32% or 1,225 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,250 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.74% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 487,290 shares. 7,510 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest Inc. Aviva Plc holds 79,583 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First American Fincl Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 19,833 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 65,000 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated owns 6,361 shares. 835,700 are held by Ci. 33,027 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Natixis Advisors LP has 13,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.45% or 2.43 million shares. Farmers Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 625 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt owns 2,350 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,448 shares to 621,314 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.