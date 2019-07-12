As Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Value Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Lowered Holding; Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Stantec (STN) as Market Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 135,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 9,765 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 699,472 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.51M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 97,000 shares to 597,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 185,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.06M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,500 shares to 185,200 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 288,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).