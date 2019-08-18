As Republic Svcs (RSG) Share Price Rose, Ing Groep Nv Boosted Its Holding by $544,320; American International Group Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding by $6.08 Million; Share Value Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 114,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.87 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 6,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 24,394 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19 million shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 53,625 shares to 262,955 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 102,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,480 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank owns 101 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 185,877 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested 0.62% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 6,570 are owned by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,145 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 1.06% or 1.73 million shares. 130 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 3,925 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 609,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 505 shares. American Gp accumulated 91,699 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 4,613 shares. Invsts reported 1.50M shares stake.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 19,384 shares to 69,554 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.