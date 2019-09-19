As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Jefferies Group Has Raised Stake by $508,174; Verity Asset Management Has Lifted American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Position by $476,160 as Market Valuation Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 2.20M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2954.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 5,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 6,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 298,119 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.59% stake. Hourglass Limited Liability Company holds 3.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 336,409 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Parkside State Bank And invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 186,968 were reported by Voya Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 319,565 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,745 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Berkshire Hathaway Inc accumulated 0.68% or 43.70M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 384 shares. Westpac holds 7,850 shares. Bain Cap Credit LP stated it has 48,944 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.23% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 83,074 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 137,585 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Airlines (AAL) Weighs in on 737 Max Ungrounding – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delta (DAL) Cancels Numerous Flights Due to Hurricane Dorian – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, LOW, AAL – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reminder – American Airlines Group (AAL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 43,314 shares to 6,686 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:EL) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin holds 0.06% or 1.40 million shares. Dearborn Prtn Llc reported 420,609 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 4,823 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 892,307 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Finance Consulate reported 3,630 shares stake. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 366,416 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 24,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 313,493 were accumulated by Citigroup. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,468 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Montag A & Assoc Inc holds 25,370 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rwwm Inc holds 16,034 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio.