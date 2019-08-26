As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Holder Rwwm Has Decreased Position; Barry Investment Advisors Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $345,760 as Share Price Declined

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 45,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 50,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.07M shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 25.12 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,739 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Rwwm Incorporated reported 45,412 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Lc has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability has invested 2.56% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 31,547 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 16,785 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 114,369 shares. 909,382 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.03% or 39,096 shares in its portfolio. 158,214 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 74,039 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Burney reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,617 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares to 53,386 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).