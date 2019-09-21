As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $5.78 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Flowserve (FLS) Stake by $53.12 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1398.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 67,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 72,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 4,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 17.04M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897.74 million, up from 16.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 1.29 million shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3,882 shares to 77,082 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,969 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,996 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 51,600 shares. 5.35 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. 7,942 were reported by Whittier Trust Commerce. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 188,653 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 68,928 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 34,138 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.02% or 505 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested in 166,204 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 3.77M shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Leuthold Gp Lc holds 0.97% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 86,745 shares. American Century has invested 0.41% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Voloridge Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 62,127 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares to 5.34M shares, valued at $725.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).