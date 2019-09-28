As Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Stock Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised by $11.38 Million Its Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Stake by $302,000 as Market Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 132,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 372,179 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.25M, up from 239,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.64M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Republic Services CEO Named to Forbes’ 2019 America’s Most Innovative Leaders – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24,250 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,739 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.05% stake. Natixis, France-based fund reported 96,061 shares. Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 6,312 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Com stated it has 348,959 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 37,543 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 31,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 13,614 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.84% or 91,980 shares. Chilton Investment Com Ltd Llc accumulated 1.04M shares or 2.98% of the stock. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 175,181 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 166,204 shares. Fred Alger Inc has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 798,311 shares.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemption of 7.50% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Is Soaring, Taking These Dozen Oil Stocks Up With It – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Stock Crashed Nearly 35% in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 07, 2019.