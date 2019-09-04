As Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Share Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $10.65 Million as Shares Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 6098.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 236,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 239,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 249,791 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 541,793 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile & Zoetis – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel holds 1.94% or 54,619 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 219,324 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Prudential Financial owns 835,240 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 1.23M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mig Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 645,044 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fjarde Ap reported 116,884 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 98,226 shares in its portfolio. 907,504 are held by Carmignac Gestion. British Columbia Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. Fdx Advisors reported 17,605 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.01% or 4,046 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 20,785 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 486,337 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 were accumulated by Amer Rech And. Natixis stated it has 214,794 shares. Sadoff Investment Management holds 2.56% or 371,081 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Lp reported 0.23% stake. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 609,170 shares. Amp Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 177,675 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 7,176 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 9,421 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank Inc invested in 25,193 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.96% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Beaumont Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 3,813 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 269,354 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,998 shares to 245,214 shares, valued at $32.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc Com (NYSE:FIX) by 16,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,915 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).