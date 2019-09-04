As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Position by $261.76 Million; Baskin Financial Services Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $427,167 as Stock Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 98.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 47,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 718,674 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited holds 2.31% or 521,449 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,304 shares. Zacks Investment reported 979,339 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.59% or 339,181 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 22,105 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Clean Yield Group Inc Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,366 are held by Drexel Morgan. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Company has 120,689 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 79,421 shares or 6.28% of all its holdings. Estabrook Management holds 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 354,254 shares. Stralem Communication owns 59,147 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20.42 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 642,475 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares to 151,143 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc C$ by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital LP invested in 0.01% or 8,108 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 0.36% or 12,521 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Llc owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. City accumulated 800 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management holds 4.37% or 502,034 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Paloma Partners Management Company holds 0.11% or 57,631 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Co has 6,695 shares. Korea Invest owns 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 88,352 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability reported 5,614 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks stated it has 501,298 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 595,925 shares. 82,172 are owned by Aviva Plc. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company reported 24,802 shares. Financial Consulate has 3,630 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.