As Republic Services (RSG) Stock Price Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Montag & Caldwell Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $48.19 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 294,509 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.52 million, up from 290,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 966,511 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 101.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 251,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 499,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.32 million, up from 248,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 10.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/03/2018 – Myanmar monk returns to preaching after ban, denies fuelling Rakhine violence; 04/05/2018 – Facebook or Google which should worry us more?; 12/03/2018 – EU experts’ fake news report draws false conclusions: consumer group; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video)

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (XLE) by 20,870 shares to 123 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 988,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,241 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Nc Qual Muni Income Fund (NNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cognios Capital Llc has 0.88% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First In has 2,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 92,221 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp owns 65,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% or 46 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 993 shares. Vident Advisory Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,220 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp stated it has 83,672 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 37,543 shares. 4,033 are owned by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Pcl. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 1.4% or 1.41M shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management holds 0.02% or 837 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.