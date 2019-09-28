As Republic Services (RSG) Shares Rose, Highlander Capital Management Lowered Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed by $2.95 Million Its Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 22,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,488 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 43,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26 million shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 41,010 shares to 178,285 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Invest (FLRN) by 13,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Cap Lc reported 371,230 shares stake. Chilton Cap Management Lc holds 271,918 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 9.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.42 million shares. Verity & Verity Lc reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A reported 435,396 shares stake. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 5.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 51,390 were accumulated by Sfmg Lc. Peninsula Asset Mgmt invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 31,031 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 13,800 shares. First Corporation In stated it has 22,197 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na holds 125,829 shares. Holt Lc Dba Holt Prns Lp owns 2,177 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 2,795 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 5,318 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,888 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 0.01% or 181 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 357,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 3,925 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 1.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.63 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 17,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 30,493 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0.04% stake. First Fincl In has 0.18% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bp Pcl owns 28,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,600 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn).