As Republic Services (RSG) Share Value Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Stake; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Its Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stake by $2.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 544,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $682.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 225,824 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 89,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 4,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, down from 93,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 687,226 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 292,404 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $54.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,830 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 87,654 shares to 94,672 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 111,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS).

